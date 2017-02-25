Fisk singers, Jefferson Street scene are themes for Ballet Ball

In its ongoing effort to profile how dance pairs with every style of music, Nashville Ballet will pay homage to the diverse musical genres that earned Nashville the title of “Music City,” at its premier fundraising event Ballet Ball, set for March 4 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Partially inspired by the Jefferson Street music scene of the mid-20th century and Nashville’s resulting TV show “Night Train,” Ballet Ball will feature entertainment curated in creative collaboration with the National Museum of African American Music: world-renowned choir the Fisk Jubilee Singers®, blues-rock duo Muddy Magnolias and GRAMMY/Dove/Emmy award-winning producer Shannon Sanders.

Museum President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks, III, worked closely with Ballet Ball Co-Chairs and Nashville Ballet Board Members Laura Currie and Martha Ivester to curate a collection of entertainers who celebrate Nashville’s diverse musical heritage.

“The vision for this year’s Ballet Ball emphasizes innovation, so including this unique mix of talent is a great way to create a series of surprising experiences that help guests realize that they can have a great time experiencing classical, spiritual, rock, blues and funk music all at the same time,” Hicks said.

Multi-talented songwriter, musician and producer, Sanders will perform his songs “Better” and “Move Me,” providing the soundtrack for Nashville Ballet Artistic Director & CEO Paul Vasterling to create original choreography, performed by Nashville Ballet dancers. Sanders has pursued his career almost exclusively in Nashville, becoming a Grammy-winning producer of albums by India.Arie and Jonny Lang.

Also a notable songwriter, Sanders’ work has been recorded by Robert Randolph and the Family Band, John Legend and India.Arie.

Genre-bending female duo Muddy Magnolias will perform “Devil’s Teeth” and “Train” from their alternative-soul debut album “Broken People.” Composed of native Texan Kallie North and Brooklyn-born Jessy Wilson, the Muddy Magnolias have gathered fans from festival performances and tours with other genre-jumpers the Zac Brown Band, Gary Clark Jr. and Grace Potter. Their first collaboration with Nashville Ballet will feature the premiere of original choreography from Vasterling.

“Nashville Ballet has always incorporated local musicians into its process to show Nashville what ballet can be,” Vasterling said. “At this year’s Ballet Ball, though, we’re exploring a new musical genre to highlight the rich diversity of Nashville’s music scene and to introduce a whole new audience to the power of dance.”

Under the leadership of Fisk University Associate Professor of Music Paul Kwami, the Fisk Jubilee Singers will perform two selections: “There is a Balm in Gilead” and “I’m Gonna Sing ‘til the Spirit Moves in my Heart.”

The Fisk Jubilee Singers specialize in performing songs originally sung by slaves prior to the Civil War. During their performance, Nashville Ballet company dancer Christopher Stuart will present choreography first developed in 2015 for Nashville Ballet’s Emergence series, which profiles new and emerging art.

“The 2015 performance with Nashville Ballet was such a moving, memorable experience that beautifully captured what is possible when art combines in unexpected ways,” Kwami said.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers will be featured in the National Museum of African American Music when the museum moves into its home at the location of the former Nashville Convention Center. Demolition and construction are expected to begin in 2017 on the $40 million project, with an anticipated opening in 2019.

Tickets for Ballet Ball are by invitation only, but the general public is invited to purchase tickets to the Ballet Ball’s Late Party, which features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a seat at the performance. Late Party Co-Chairs Janie and John Berry and Mary Lindley Carswell have programmed an evening of dancing to the tunes of Bizz & Everyday People, who were recently named Indie R&B Group/Artist of the Year at the 2nd Annual Indie Ville TV Awards. Late Party tickets are $150 per person.

Ballet Ball is the single largest funding source for Nashville Ballet’s Community Engagement initiatives, which introduce the art of dance and bring educational programming to nearly 40,000 children and families in school, libraries and other community centers throughout Nashville and the surrounding areas each year.

This year’s Ballet Ball is advised by former Ball Chairman and this year’s Honorary Chair Laurie Gold Eskind, and features a menu by Kristen Winston Catering, selected wine pairings provided by Lipman Brothers and event design by AmosEvents.

For more information about Ballet Ball or to purchase tickets to the Late Party, please visit Nashville Ballet’s website.