Five killed during shooting incident in Ft. Lauderdale airport, airport closes

Just a short while ago, a shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, reports CNBC. Five people were killed and eight others hospitalized, said law enforcement officials.

About 1:40pm central time, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), advised those in the airport to take shelter.

Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Around the same time, the Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there were unconfirmed reports of additional shots fired on airport property and they were conducting an active search.

ABC reports that a suspected shooter in custody has been identified as Esteban Santiago, according to law enforcement sources

The airport has four terminals and serves more than 73,000 travelers every day. It ranks 21st in the U.S. in total passenger traffic, with more than 650 commercial flights a day.

A representative from the Nashville International Airport told us that all flights out of BNA to Ft Lauderdale have been canceled until they re-open the airport. Nashville International Airport has increased security by adding extra patrol and they are cooperating with the FBI and TSA.

A recent tweet from the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport says they will be closed for an extended period of time.

Photo above from abclocal.go.com