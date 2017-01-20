Five of the most expensive Brentwood-area homes

Boasting gorgeous parks, great shopping and restaurants and easy access into Franklin or Nashville, Brentwood has been one of the most sought after cities to buy a home.

Brentwood is also home to some of the most luxurious homes in Middle Tennessee. Here are 5 of the most expensive homes on the market in the Brentwood area right now, according to Zillow.

1.5050 Murray Lane

Listing Price: $3,800,000

At 11,721 square feet, this home boasts 5 bedrooms and 8 baths. It features a furnished theater, wine cellar, mud room, first and second floor washer/dryers, all bedroom suites, 6-burner stove, elevator, smoking room, central vac, putt-putt course, swimming pool, screened porch and gated entrance to the backyard.

Click here to learn more about this home and see more photos.

2. 36 Governors Way

Listing Price: $3,450,000

This incredible estate is 11,619 square feet and is nestled on the 18th tee in the luxurious gated community of Governors Club. It features 6 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, a climate controlled wine cellar, media room, fitness center, resort pool and spa and a breathtaking view of the golf course.

Click here to learn more about this home and see more photos.

3. 1 Agincourt Way

Listing Price: $2,985,000

This 4 bedroom, 8 bathroom home is an art collector’s delight with expansive walls and museum quality lighting. This home just north of Brentwood is 10,262 square feet and offers an open, flowing floor plan, wine cellar, home theatre, a master on the main floor, outdoor kitchen and a heated pool and spa. An elevator to all 4 levels adds to the intrigue of the home.

Click here to learn more about this home and see more photos.

4. 5103 Pickney Drive

Listing Price: $2,995,000

This magnificent private estate is not only gorgeous on the inside but also features a backyard oasis with a pool, outdoor kitchen and gas firepit. The home is 14,102 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. It offers luxurious living in a prime location – only two miles from Interstate 65.

Click here to learn more about this home and see more photos.

5. 19 Colonel Winstead Dr

Listing Price: $3,499,999

This 6 bedroom, 8 bath home is 10,958 square feet and was built by Keith Schumacher of Schumacher Homes, LLC. It is on a private lot overlooking an Arnold Palmer designed golf course. Some features of the home include, Master and guest suites are on the main floor, reclaimed hardwood floors, theater, billiards, wine cellar and an outdoor living space.

Click here to learn more about this home and see more photos.