Five restaurants in Brentwood where you can eat lunch in half an hour

We’re all busy and crunched for time, especially during the week and sometimes we simply don’t have enough time for lunch.

Brentwood is packed with great restaurants and these five cater to our busy schedules by serving up great food fast, without forcing us to go through a drive-thru. From All-American to Greek and even brunch items, there’s something for everyone in Brentwood.

1. Chile Burrito

Brentwood Place Shopping Center

330 Franklin Rd #911

Chile Burrito is the place to go for a quick taco or burrito. You order your food at the counter, exactly how you want it and plenty of seating is available to enjoy your lunch. Some favorites are their fish taco (stop by on Tuesdays for their fish taco Tuesday discount), their fruit tea and variety of salsa.

2. Taziki’s

7021 Executive Center Dr #101

For a great Greek lunch, Taziki’s is the place to go. Taziki’s offers an extensive menu with salads, gyros, sandwiches, vegetarian dishes and great seafood options. Taziki’s serves up healthy Greek fare, leaving you feeling satisfied but not overly stuffed. And their daily specials, ranging from Spanakopita to a Portobello Mushroom Sandwich, make it a great place to visit any day of the week. View their menu here.

3. The Perch

117 Franklin Rd

The Perch offers a cozy environment to enjoy lunch, making it a great place to grab lunch with a friend. The Perch serves brunch style food, like omelettes, waffles, grits and much more. But their speciality is their sweet and savory crepes. They have a long list of crepes on the menu, like the peanut butter, banana, granola, honey crepe or spinach, bacon, Havarti savory crepe. View the menu here.

4. Just Love Coffee

7010 Executive Center Dr, #106



Just Love Coffee has become a favorite coffee shop for locals and visitors alike, as a place to meet up with friends, enjoy some great coffee, grab a meal and even a comfortable place to work remotely. Some special items on their lunch menu include Spicy Chicken Waffle and Jive Turkey Wrap.

See their menu here.

5. Five Guys Burger and Fries

Brentwood Place Shopping Center

330 Franklin Road

When you’re in a hurry and you’re hungry, Five Guys is the solution. The menu at Five Guys is simple: hamburger, cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, hot dogs, a few sandwiches and fries. Their burgers come in two sizes – regular and little, but don’t let the word “little” fool you. The little burger is quite filling, especially when paired with fries. Even during the busiest times, Five Guys is an efficient place to stop for lunch and you’ll notice the line moving very fast. Learn more here.