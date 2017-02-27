Food trucks face final approval at commission meeting tonight

By LANDON WOODROOF

Two ordinances that would change the way Brentwood deals with food trucks will be up for final consideration at tonight’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

The first piece of legislation lays out rules, requirements and regulations that food trucks would have to abide by in order to set up in Brentwood, while the second changes local zoning codes to make it easier for food trucks to operate throughout the city.

As previously reported by the Home Page, as it stands now, food trucks are allowed in certain areas of the city, but not in places like Maryland Farms, which are zoned for commercial use only. The ordinance in question would make it legal for food trucks to work in those commercial only areas.

The ordinance would change zoning codes in another respect as well, by making food trucks a “permitted use” for the purposes of special events at places like churches or schools. Under current zoning law, food trucks are allowable at such events, but usually only if a special permit is first issued by the Planning Commission. If the food truck legislation is passed by the commissioners on Monday, then food trucks could be used at pre-approved special events without need of special permit.

The legislation has been less than controversial at the three prior public meetings at which it has been discussed. A first reading brought only mild debate, as did the legislation’s consideration before the Planning Commission. A public hearing at the Feb. 13 Board of Commissioners meeting likewise attracted only positive feedback.

“It’s a great option for those that work predominantly in business districts,” Brentwood resident Jason Grant said at that hearing. “You’ve all heard from your constituents how bad traffic is. Lunch time’s no different. It saves a trip a lot of times.”

Passage of the legislation is eagerly anticipated by members of the Nashville Food Truck Association, many of whom showed up to the public hearing. There, Dallas Shaw, the president of the NFTA, expressed his thoughts on the benefits more food trucks could bring to the city.

“Brentwood workers are looking for a more convenient food option as traffic congestion continues to rise, and allowing food trucks to park at offices in for example Maryland Farms could keep 50 to 100 cars off the road during the busy lunch hour,” he said.

The Board of Commissioners meeting will take place Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Municipal Center.