Public hearing for Brentwood food trucks tonight

The next step in the process of deciding whether Brentwood will change its laws to allow food trucks to operate more freely in the city comes at a public hearing Monday night.

Two ordinances related to food trucks have been brought up for consideration before the Board of Commissioners in recent months. One would change the city’s zoning laws to permit food trucks to set up in areas of the city where they are currently prohibited, like Maryland Farms.

This ordinance would also largely free places like churches and schools from having to secure Planning Commission permits if they wanted to have food trucks at special events. The other ordinance deals with operating rules and regulations food trucks would have to adhere to in Brentwood.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved both ordinances on first reading at its Jan. 10 meeting. More recently, the Planning Commission, at its Feb. 6 meeting, unanimously recommended approval of the food truck ordinance related to zoning (the only one it considered).

That zoning ordinance is the one that the public is invited to discuss before city commissioners at Monday night’s meeting.

As previously reported by the Home Page, neither ordinance provoked much debate at the prior city meetings devoted to their consideration. It is unclear if that will be the case Monday, when local residents and business owners will have the chance to weigh in on the subject.

Differing viewpoints on the ordinances were presented in a previous Home Page story, just as the ordinances were first coming to public attention this past December. In that article, Commissioner Betsy Crossley, speaking in favor of the ordinances, said she felt they would ease traffic congestion in busy commercial areas and satisfy an existing demand in the city.

“Food trucks are a new way of allowing folks greater access to food and entertainment as well as cutting down on traffic,” she said. “It really brings us up to par with everyone else.”

Speaking out against the ordinances, Mike Walker — executive director of the Tennessee City Management Association and Brentwood’s former City Manager — worried that food trucks would potentially hurt the business of local brick and mortar restaurants. He also brought up the point that food trucks would not have to pay local taxes if they were registered elsewhere.

“My concern is — it’s not that I’m opposed to food trucks per se — what I’m concerned about is if [food trucks] come in, and they are at a comparative advantage to the people who are paying the bills, so to speak,” Walker said.

Data obtained by the Home Page originating with the Nashville Food Truck Association shows that 15 of 86 members of the association — or 17.4 percent of them — are registered in Williamson County.

After Monday night’s public hearing, the final step for the food truck issue will be the second and final reading of the food truck ordinances at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 27. If they pass then, the ordinances would go on to become law.

To learn more about both ordinances, view this slideshow prepared by the city.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Brentwood Municipal Center on Maryland Way.