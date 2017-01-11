Foodie Nash offers discount dining and gives back

Now in its fourth year, Foodie Nash is giving foodies great discounts on local restaurants. Foodie Nash is a deck of cards, representing 52 restaurants in Williamson County and beyond, including many great Nashville locally owned and operated restaurants. Each card offers discounts. Thirty-seven cards offer $10 off of a $30 food purchase, while 17 cards in the deck give $5 off a $25 food purchase.

Some Williamson County favorites like Jack and Jameson’s, Swanky’s Taco Shop, Bombay Bistro and The Chef & I are featured in the Foodie Nash deck. If you are looking for a restaurant in Nashville, the list includes Flip Burger, Holland House, The Green Hills Grille, and The Row Kitchen & Pub, just to name a few.

In addition to giving diners discounts at great restaurants, by purchasing Foodie Nash cards, you’re making an investment in the local economy. First by partaking in the local food scene and secondly by supporting a local charity.

A portion of the proceeds from each purchase of a Foodie Nash deck of cards gives back to a local charity. Since the inception of Foodie Nash in 2013, they have donated to No Kid Hungry, Hands on Nashville, Brentwood Woman’s Club, Crohn’s & Colitis, Second Harvest Food Bank, Centerstone, Predators Foundation, YMCA, and Diabetes Association.

For 2017, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee will benefit from the sale of each Foodie Nash cards.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a volunteer and donor driven organization that matches children in need with a positive adult role model. Revenue is used to conduct background checks on volunteers to ensure child safety and provide ongoing support for children, families, and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting relationships. In essence, the positive outcomes of these relationships and the impact they have in the community are your return on investment.You can help a child overcome adversity and better position themselves to reach their potential in Middle TN by going to mentorakid.org or calling (615) 329-9191.

Purchase your Foodie Nash deck of cards now online here for just $40. Or visit one of these local retailers where you to buy your deck: Giardino Gourmet Salads, Just Love Coffee, Mama’s Java, Momma Nik’s Cheesecake, Polka Dots and Happy Thoughts, Simply Living Life, The Cookery, and all The Perch locations.