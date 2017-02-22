Building a strategic plan for a new Williamson school

In Independence High School, parents rotated from station to station, writing their ideas and strategies down for the Williamson County School district in bright colored markers.

They had five categories to work from –– technology, finance, planning and zoning, student programming and teacher quality. The school board also hired a strategic planning facilitator to the tune of $30,000 in order to guide these discussions. Liz Allen Fey, CEO of Strategy and Leadership will be in charge of making sure the boards voices are heard.

It’s been seven years since parents and the community put their ideas into motion for the thriving system. But with many of those goals accomplished, Williamson is going to have to find its footing forward to build on those successes.

“We don’t want to pat ourselves on the back and celebrate all the things we have done well,” Superintendent Mike Looney said. “What does 2024 look like for the public schools in Williamson? It should reflect your vision.”

But District 9’s Rick Wimberly said, the process doesn’t work as easily when families and community members don’t get involved in the process.

This is basically marching orders,” he said. “This is the school board with input from the community telling [Superintendent] Mike [Looney] this is what we want you to do.”

He said he partially fears the outward success in the past might taper participation in this year’s process.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “In fact, it concerns me. We have been successful over the last seven years. When the first strategic plan was done, we had a new superintendent. There was a lot of interest in what the new superintendent was going to do. It’s helpful for people to understand why we need a lot of parents. But it’s not a plan just for parents –– it’s a community plan. It affects everyone regardless if they have kids currently attending school in the district.”

As Wimberly explained, the board will take the information the community gives and weave together a plan. The board will vote on it during the summer months.

Want to participate?

The dates and locations for the remaining community meetings are listed. Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 –– Fairview Middle auditorium

Tuesday, March 7 –– Nolensville High auditorium

Thursday, March 9 –– Ravenwood High auditorium

The current strategic plan can be found on the WCS website.

If you are unable to attend, but would still like to voice your input, email your school board representative.

All district emails can be found here.