February 19, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

44℉

clear sky

Home
Sports

Four WillCo wrestlers crowned state champions

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Four WillCo wrestlers crowned state champions

Photos by KINDELL MOORE

Four Williamson County wrestlers captured state championships at the Williamson County Ag Expo Saturday.

Independence’s Isaiah Demello won the Class AAA 220-pound title with a 15-10 decision against Heritage’s Javier Salvador.

Franklin’s Jack Shrader took the 126 title in AAA with a 5-4 decision victory over Independence’s Daniel Fowler.

Page’s Houston Tywater won the 182 championship in Class A-AA with a 10-7 decision against Alcoa’s Noah Evans.

Independence’s Zanaya Shropshire won the girls 185-pound title via disqualification.

Brentwood Academy’s Airin Spell lost by 2-1 decision against McCallie’s River Henry in the Division II 285-pound championship.

State Individual Tournament Results by School

CLASS AAA

Brentwood: CJ Grissim (182) placed fifth with a 4-3 decision against Clarksville’s Bradley Williams.

Franklin: Job Dooley (120) lost by fall (1:47) in a third-place match. Nick Galbreath (170) fell in a fifth-place match with an 11-9 loss by decision.

Independence: Brady Ingram (138) took third with a 13-9 decision against Cleveland’s Cody Mathews.

Summit: Nathan Porter (132) placed fifth with an 8-3 decision victory against Stewarts Creek’s Gabe Rogers. Sean Butler (145) lost to Mt. Juliet’s Steven Weist with an 8-2 decision in a third-place bout. Sawyer Knott (170) lost by 6-5 decision in a third-place match.

CLASS A-AA

Page: John Noe won the 170 third-place match with a 6-5 decision against Chattanooga Christian’s Alex Hundley.

DIVISION II

Brentwood Academy: Logan Spell (132) won a fifth-place match by fall (5:00). Jordan McCoy (220) lost by fall (4:01) in a third-place match. William Jones (152) lost to FRA’s Drew White by a 13-3 majority decision in a fifth-place match.

BGA: Tiy Reed (126) finished fourth with a loss by fall (2:37) against Baylor’s Hayden Hartline. Conner Mitchell (145) lost the third-place match by 11-3 majority decision. Teddy Holloway lost by 5-1 decision in the 182 third-place match.

GIRLS

Independence’s Samantha Fletcher won a fifth-place match in 112 with a fall (1:36).

Page’s Peyton March placed fifth in 125.

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply