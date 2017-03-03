FRA basketball handles St. Georges to reach state finals

By CHIP CIRILLO

When Kenny Cooper graduated last spring, a lot of people started writing off Franklin Road Academy for this season.

Yet, here the Panthers are back in the state final after a 73-55 win over St. George’s in a Division II-AA semifinal at Allen Arena on Friday.

The Mr. Basketball finalist gave the Panthers plenty of star power last season, but FRA wasn’t going to settle for a rebuilding year without him.

“People doubted us all year long about how good we’d be without Kenny,” FRA center Jack Doherty said. “A lot of teams have more skill than us, but no team has more heart than us and I truly believe that we’re the best team.”

Doherty, a Richmond football signee, led FRA (25-10) with 22 points, as the 6-foot-4 senior hit 9 of 14 from the field.

The Panthers will play Lausanne (25-8) in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We had no choice, but to come back,” Doherty said. “We had some unfinished business from last year.”

FRA was headed for its first state title last season before Harding Academy rallied from a 31-point deficit to shock the Panthers 87-84 in the final.

Now, the Panthers get another shot at the championship.

“We always seem to be OK at the beginning, but always right at the end is when we start hitting our strides, and that’s great because a lot of times if you’re really good at the beginning you can kind of burn out and plateau,” Doherty said.

Sure enough, FRA was 3-5 in mid-December before winning 22 of the last 27.

The Panthers return to the final for the third time in four years, including a runner-up finish to Battle Ground Academy in 2014.

Forward Tyler Roop led FRA with 13 rebounds, including 12 on the defensive glass. The 6-2 senior added 17 points, hitting all eight of his foul shots.

“Kenny’s Kenny, so everyone on the floor had to step up this year,” Roop said. “Last year we just relied on mainly Kenny, Brennan [Crook] and Jack, but this year everyone has to contribute. When we play as a team, I don’t think anyone can beat us.”

FRA hit 52 percent of its shots from the floor while St. George’s (23-8) connected on just 33 percent.

The Gryphons struggled at the foul line, hitting just 46 percent on 17 of 37 shooting. FRA made 76 percent on 25 of 33.

“It feels like once we start making free throws we’re going to keep making them, and it felt like a free throw shooting contest there in the second half,” FRA coach John Pierce said. “And they were missing some so it was good.”

The Panthers outscored the Gryphons 13-1 on bench points and 32-20 on paint points.

“Jack is always effective and the other team has to deal with him one way or the other, which helps our perimeter guys so much,” Pierce said. “Tyler is a great athlete and he’s a very good shooter.”

FRA’s Clarence Fayne added 10 points, including a 30-foot 3-pointer that banked in at the end of the first quarter.

Guard Chase Hayden, a Mr. Football running back who signed with Arkansas, led St. George’s with 18 points on 7 of 25 shooting.

Hayden is also a Mr. Basketball finalist.

Noah Pope added 16 points and Quinshon Wooten scored 10.

“In Jack’s case, that’s pretty close to his average,” St. George’s coach Jeff Ruffin said. “He’s a big body, he’s difficult to guard at times. You have to get people in the right spots and if you don’t he’s going to make you pay for it with the sets that they run. (Roop) was one of the ones we had to kind of leave open a little bit and he took advantage of it.”

FRA closed the third quarter with an 11-3 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 46-40 lead.

St. George’s never got closer than four the rest of the way as FRA outscored the Gryphons 27-15 in the fourth quarter.