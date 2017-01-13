Franklin-based Barefoot Republic holds MLK 5K in Nashville

Barefoot Republic Camp will hold its 3rd Annual 5K on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.

The run/walk event will start at East Park Community Center (600 Woodland Street, Nashville) at 7:30 a.m. Prior to the race, special guest Speaker of the House Beth Harwell plans to challenge and inspire the participants.

Race day registration is available.

For more details, visit Barefoot Republic Race website. Packet pick-up and registration starts at 6:30 a.m. Proceeds support Barefoot Republic Camp’s scholarship program, through which at least 50% of its campers receive partial or full scholarship support.

In 2016 Barefoot served 2,083 campers and gave away over $466,000 in scholarship assistance. In 2017, Barefoot estimates $600,000 to be given away in scholarships.

Reconciliation is at the forefront of Barefoot’s mission, and the 5K 4 MLK is a special event to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Through this event, Barefoot hopes to shine a spotlight on both diversity and unity, honoring those who stood up for justice and civil rights in generations past while continuing to model and advocate for racial reconciliation for the generations to come.

Barefoot Republic Camp is based in Franklin, with camp facilities on 110 acres near Scottsville, Ky. on Barren River Lake. Barefoot will host nine summer overnight sessions in Kentucky for rising 3rd-12th grade students, two family camp weekends in the spring and fall for fathers and their 6-12 year olds, and numerous day camps in Middle Tennessee for rising K-6th graders, including two weeks at the farm of Amy Grant.