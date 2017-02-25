Franklin chef, brewery founder among TEDx Nashville speakers

Franklin resident Chef Maneet Chauhan, one of the founders of Mantra Artisan Ales in Franklin, Nashville restaurateur, author, and regular on the Food Network, is one of the featured speakers at TEDx Nashville, a two-day series of talks on diverse topics by local and international thought leaders.

Chauhan joins musicians, such as Rodney Crowell, Harvard and Vanderbilt professors, a psychologist, a Davidson County judge, a NASA scientist and a planetary astrophysicist, the regional director of Rocketship Education charter schools, a USA TODAY columnist and TIME Magazine’s director of photography.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Chauhan worked in some of the finest hotels in India before the start of her professional career in America.

A mother of two, Chef Chauhan is most recently known for her work on Food Network’s “Chopped” where she sits on the permanent panel of judges and is a James Beard Award for Excellence recipient. She has also written her own cookbook, Flavors of My World.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House was her first venture into restaurant ownership in 2014, followed by the 2015 opening of Mantra Artisan Ales. She hopes to open two new restaurant concepts in Nashville in 2017.

TEDx Nashville 2017 runs from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. March 17, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 18 in Nashville at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Andrew Jackson Hall.

Tickets are $65 for a two-day pass.