Franklin educator, former IHS administrator, promoted at Father Ryan

Jennifer Anton of Franklin, former assistant principal at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station and one-time Lady Vols head manager under Coach Pat Summit, will become academic dean at Father Ryan High School in Nashville effective June 1, 2017.

According to an announcement from the private Catholic high school, Anton will be succeeding Sara Hayes, who will be retiring at the end of the school year to attend to health issues.

Anton was recruited to Father Ryan by Hayes three years ago to serve as the assistant academic dean. Prior to her joining the Father Ryan administration, Anton served five years as the assistant principal at Independence High School, where, in addition to her administrative duties, she was the curriculum coordinator, Credit Recovery supervisor, graduation coordinator, student data management coordinator, and scheduling manager.

In making the announcement Jim McIntyre, president, said: “Jennifer has been instrumental in the development of new digital initiatives and curriculum programs that are making a difference in our faculty and students every day. We are delighted to have her as the new Academic Dean.”

He went on to say, “everyone involved at Father Ryan, in and out of the classroom, has been enriched by Sara Hayes’s presence, her commitment and her love of our students. Her enhancements to our academic program have strengthened our curriculum while still serving the educational needs of our entire community. We will miss her greatly on the campus.”

Prior to being appointed assistant principal at Independence, Anton was a teacher in both Williamson County, Tenn., and Gwinnett, Ga., teaching all levels of mathematics from Algebra I through AP Statistics and AP Calculus. She also has coached Ladies’ Track and Basketball, having served as the head manager to Pat Summitt’s Lady Vols Basketball Program for four years.

Anton holds a B.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee; a Master’s in Education, Secondary Mathematics from Georgia State University; and an Ed.S. in Leadership and Administration from Lincoln Memorial University. She has spoken at several education conferences on the topics of student achievement and innovative assessment and grading practices. Mrs. Anton and her husband, Joe, have three children, Jaxon, Jacob, and Jenna Kate. They are members of Christ the King Parish.

Hayes’s retirement will mark 19 years of academic leadership at Father Ryan and more than 30 years in Catholic education overall. She joined Father Ryan High School in the fall of 1998 as a full-time teacher in the Theology department. She became chair of the department two years later, and was promoted to academic dean in 2002. In 2012, she was promoted to vice principal. In her time at Father Ryan, Hayes has taught Scripture, Church History, Morality, Apologetics, American Literature, Spanish, Latin, and Biology. Some of her achievements include expanding the AP offerings from 12 to 26 classes; helping to expand the Fine Arts department to include multiple offerings in theatre, choir, and dance; and taking the school through dual accreditation, the first in the SAIS and Advanced Education.

More information about Father Ryan is available at www.fatherryan.org.