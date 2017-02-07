Franklin High School could lead nation in autonomous vehicle program

It all started moving with a cold call to Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The call was placed by Williamson County Schools College, Career and Technical Education Director David Allen. The man on the other end of the call? Robert Shin. He heads the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognizance and Tactical system Division at MIT.

“We said, ‘You have this great program and we are interested in replication of that as a class,” Allen said. “They said in essence that it’s our lucky day.”

Starting in the fall at Franklin High School, a maximum of 50 students could begin working on figuring out how to build their own autonomous vehicle. MIT will partner with FHS, providing all of the curriculum. With automakers moving in the direction of creating vehicles that drive themselves, Williamson County Schools decided it wanted in on the ground floor for its students.

As it stands now, the district will be the first in the nation to offer this type of course work to high schoolers.

“We have different business partners who want to help us secure funding,” Allen said. “If they have a variety of experiences and backgrounds, they all add value. You have a kid into the coding or another kid into the data or the electronics. All the auxiliary learning experiences really excite us. It’s going to look very different than what you would see in a typical calculus class.”

FHS teacher Brent Greene – who already teaches coding and Advanced Placement computer science – said having the opportunity to create a new program so forward thinking was a thrill ride into the unknown.

“There’s no theory,” Greene said. “It’s all applied. They are going to jump right into it day one and hands on in it. They are going to have their minds and hands inside the machines. That’s how you keep them engaged.”

What this will look like

While Greene isn’t completely sure what the program will look like, he has an idea.

“It’s going to look like organized chaos,” Greene said with a smile. “It’s going to be noisy.”

During the summer, Greene will tinker with the parts of each the autonomous cars to make sure everything will work smoothly – from reading the code to making sure it operates correctly. Parts range from sensors to stereo cameras. He has 18 years worth of teaching experience with his background in information technology and math.

Greene will also configure how the county could construct a track, so students can test their vehicles. What they will test will be one-tenth the size of on actual vehicle, on the scale of the size of a children’s toy.

Greene will test the curriculum projects out on some of his coding students in the upcoming months. Meanwhile, five students have started taking a course online with MIT, working through it on their time for no class credit in preparation for next year.

“They are going through the the first part of the class I would be teaching next year,” Greene said. “I am going to use them as student helpers and get them spread out between the different classes. The online content – it’s amazing and precursor.”

How the district will pay for it

Allen said he wanted to make one item clear – money from the Williamson County Schools general budget isn’t going to be used to fund the new venture.

“We aren’t doing this on the backs of Joe Taxpayer,” he said.

The program could cost as much as $100,000 to fund, but Allen said he’s working on a public-private partnership with automotive companies to bear the biggest part of the brunt. Grant funding from the state will also come into play. Pricing for the class is high because of the equipment to construct the cars, not the computers students will use to construct the coding.

“I don’t want the perception to be we are putting $100,000 into this program,” Allen said. “MIT said they would do it with us without the cars.”

Allen said the county will meet with potential partners as early as Friday to help secure some of that funding. He thinks it’s an easy sell, given the forward thinking nature of what the district is trying to accomplish.

“Our first interest is a business partner,” Allen said. “It makes perfect sense to them. They will want their name attached. When these students graduate from high school, they will be ready with a desired skill set not many have.”