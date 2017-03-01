Franklin homeowners surveying damage after Wednesday storms

By Emily R. West and Landon Woodruff

Franklin homeowner Emily Hewgley walked around her Sunset Circle house Wednesday morning after putting out several buckets and trashcans.

Water dripped and seeped through light fixtures in her dinning room and back bedroom after winds tore off large swaths of her roof. A brown sheet hung over the window that no longer had any glass. Hewgley had been up since 4:30 a.m., hours before the storm that carried high winds and hail and left damage in its wake in the Cool Springs area, including in her subdivision, Morningside, off Mallory Station Road.

“I am up that early every morning on the bicycle,” she said with a laugh.

As of just after noon today, the National Weather Service hadn’t declared whether this morning’s storm system was a tornado, having to wait until this afternoon to investigate.

As the storm got closer, Hewgley waited until the last minute before waking up her husband and getting inside her tiny closet –– one tucked away in the middle of the home with no exterior walls or windows.

“My husband wears hearing aids, and he never would have heard it,” she said. “I told him to get up in and get in the closet.”

Outside her glass door, winds had spread pieces of pink insulation all over the grass and strewn it across tree branches like pieces of confetti. Neighbors walked along the sidewalk in front of her house, surveying what happened.

“C’mon over if you want to a cup of coffee,” her neighbor hollered as she walked by with her copper colored pup.

Hewgley said she wasn’t all that worried. She had already called the insurance company. The Franklin Fire Department had also come by, shutting off the electricity in the part of her home that sustained the most damage.

“I’ve already called Mr. Roof for a tarp,” she said. “I am fine. Everything is calm, cool and collected. This house got the worst of it. We’ve lived here for 18 years.”

Across the street from the Hewgleys, the damage was less, but still evident.

Shingles littered the grass and sidewalks, along with white, mangled pieces of carport and strips of torn siding. Damp clumps of pink insulation cling to the limbs of broken trees like some gigantic cotton candy machine just went haywire nearby and started spraying.

Starr Nolan also lives in the midst of all this disarray. She was getting ready for work around 7 a.m. when she first heard the hail pounding against the roof and windows of her home.

“It was just dark and pouring rain and hailing, and you couldn’t see anything then all of a sudden we heard this ‘whoosh,’” she said. Her sister looked outside and saw that the roof of their storage shed had been blown off.

Nolan’s dog, TeenyBelle, sensed something was wrong.

“My dog kinda went ‘yelp.’ You know, dogs can hear things. She let out a little scream kinda thing and the next thing we knew that thing was blowing through the window,” she said.

“That thing” was a several-feet long piece of carport trim that had blown off and flown right through her double-door kitchen window.

“It was over in like probably 45 seconds,” she said.

As big a pain as it’s going to be to fix, Nolan is glad that her window was broken when it was.

“We had not left for work yet so we were thankful we were still here,” she said. “Thirty minutes later we would both have been gone.”

Nolan said the weather event, tornado or not, reminded her of the tornado that swept through portions of Franklin, including what is now Morningside, on Christmas Eve in 1988.

“This is like Tornado Alley,” she said. “It’s almost like the same path.”