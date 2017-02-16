Franklin, Indy, Ravenwood, Summit wrestlers push to AAA individual quarterfinals

Several Williamson County wrestlers remain in contention to place after Day One of the Class AAA state individual tournament Thursday.

Franklin, Independence, Ravenwood and Summit had 15 wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals, while 11 others will compete in the third round of consolations at the Williamson County Ag Expo Friday.

Independence had six push to the quarterfinals, while Summit sent five, Franklin had three and Ravenwood had one.

Brentwood has the most contenders remaining in the consolation bracket with four. Centennial, Indy and Summit have two wrestlers apiece in the consolation rounds, while Ravenwood has one.

The Class AAA quarterfinals and third and fourth rounds of consolations begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Class AAA Quarterfinal Contenders

Franklin: Job Dooley (120), Jack Shrader (126), Nick Galbreath (170)

Independence: Gavin Schoeberl (113), Daniel Fowler (126), Owen Schnedler (132), Brady Ingram (138), Isaiah Demello (220), Christopher Cash (285)

Ravenwood: Nicholas Freeman (138)

Summit: Nathan Porter (132), Sean Butler (145), Kobey Desselle (152), Sawyer Knott (170), Zach Carney (182)

Class AAA Consolation Contenders

Brentwood: Graham Brothers (120), Isaac Asselin (138), Colby Finch (152), CJ Grissim (182)

Centennial: Kiefer Bangham (145), Zachary Ables (160)

Independence: Chase Bridgeford (106), Ian Grau (195)

Ravenwood: William Smith (170)

Summit: Zach Thomas (106), Brady Woodward (113)