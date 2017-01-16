Franklin leaders bring powerful remembrance of Martin Luther King

Church of the City pastor Curtis Zachary asked the one question inside the First Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.

People from all over Franklin and Williamson County packed the small sanctuary. Pews spilled over into the aisles as some sat on the purple carpet while other leaned against the white walls to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The Baptist preacher turned activist is most known for his “I Have a Dream Speech” along with his writings and provocations of social change.

“The question is why do we celebrate him? That is the question I first asked myself,” he said, his hands clutching the clear podium. “For me, all I have to do is look in the mirror. I was born with a white mom and a black dad. I have a Hispanic wife. I have a tri-racial son. I have to have the conversation. I have no choice. But we all need to have the conversation.”

On this lauded day for the assassinated Civil Rights leader, the language turned to a more serious with hints of excitement. All throughout the morning, musicians sang out, urging the crowd of more than 150 to stand and clap along. Other pastors from around the community shared favorite quotations of King and their personal stories of what the day meant to them.

The newest CEO of Graceworks – a Williamson nonprofit to help those in the area who need – shared how she directly benefited from the Civil Rights movement and King’s work.

Originally from Chicago, Valenica Breckenridge said she lived in an inner city neighborhood growing up, one burned and looted after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“I am committed to honoring his legacy and keeping his dream alive,” she said. “I believe you and I shape the culture of our nation. We have the opportunity to make his dream true. We have to live the dream. We have the power to change things through our prayers and through our actions. I am making my commitment to do my part in bringing it to full vision.”