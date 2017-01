Franklin Police need your help with identifying the man in these surveillance photos, wanted for Fraud. He used a cloned credit card to purchase $200 in prepaid gift cards at the Franklin Sam’s Club. As the suspect was leaving he met up with the man in the leather jacket, who made several similar suspicious purchases at a different register.

Information in this case is worth up to $1,000 in Crime Stoppers cash with an anonymous call to (615) 794-4000.