Franklin Road Academy Summer Camps

Whether it’s academic preparation, athletic skills training, arts and crafts, or all of the above, Franklin Road Academy is the place to be for summer fun!

Morning/Afternoon sessions both last 3 hours. All morning camp sessions are from 8:30 – 11:30 am and afternoon camp sessions run from 12–3 pm. Some camps take place in the evening, please check online or in the Summer Camp Brochure for those specific times.

Extended Day hours take place before camp from 7 – 8:30 am and cost an additional $30 per week. After camp hours are from 3 – 6 pm and cost an additional $60 per week. Campers in need of extended hours will report to FRA’s Lower School.

Go to www.fracamps.com and click on “Register Now.” Select “Reservations” to view all camp offerings.

Unless otherwise noted, all Academic and Enrichment Camps cost $145 per session. All Sports Camps cost $125 per session.