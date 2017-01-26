Franklin Theatre will host inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival

Organizers of the inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival are expecting Elvis Fans to show up from all over the country when the event comes, not to Nashville, but to Franklin on March 30.
The Franklin Theatre will serve as the host venue with additional events scheduled at Grays on Main and Paragon Studios.
Organizers say that the Nashville Elvis Festival is a premier Elvis event unlike any other. The 4-day festival, March 30-April 2, will be feature celebrity appearances, live music performances and on-stage interviews with Elvis Presley’s friends and band members.
The festival will also include an Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition with contestants from as far away as Canada, Brazil and Australia.
For more information including special guests and schedule, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.
com.
Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Music City Festivals, LLC – founded by Nashville entertainment publicist Brian Mayes and Tom Brown, the longtime host of Graceland’s Elvis Week and former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
Scheduled so far to appear are:
JERRY SCHILLING – Elvis’ best friend, entertainment industry veteran and Executive Producer of ‘Elvis & Nixon;’
WINK MARTINDALE – Legendary game show host, TV personality, disc jockey and lifelong friend of Elvis.
SANDY MARTINDALE – Elvis’ former girlfriend; Dancer in ‘Viva Las Vegas’ and other Elvis films.
COLLIN RAYE – Country Music Icon and 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee.
RICHARD STERBAN of The Oak Ridge Boys – Toured with Elvis as part of J.D. Sumner and the Stamps Quartet.
D.J. FONTANA – Elvis’ drummer for 14 years who played on over 460 RCA cuts with Elvis.
DONNIE SUMNER – Toured with Elvis as the lead vocalist and arranger of J.D. Sumner and The Stamps.
NORBERT PUTNAM – Member of the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, featured on some of Elvis’ best recordings.
ARMOND MORALES – Performed with Elvis as a founding member of the Grammy and Dove Award winning group The Imperials.
JOANNE CASH – Legendary Gospel Artist and the younger sister of Johnny Cash.
JEFF LEWIS – Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, singer-songwriter, actor and emcee.
BILL CHERRY – 2009 Ultimate Elvis® Tribute Artist Contest™ winner and co-star of the Elvis Lives Tour.
JAY DUPUIS – 2014 Ultimate Elvis® Tribute Artist Contest™ winner and co-star of the Elvis Lives Tour.
DEAN Z – 2013 Ultimate Elvis® Tribute Artist Contest™ winner and co-star of the Elvis Lives Tour.