Firefighters will teach CPR classes at Brentwood Library in February

Free CPR classes will be offered at the Brentwood Library each Friday evening during the month of February.

The classes, which will start at 6:30 p.m. and last about two hours, will be taught by Brentwood Fire & Rescue firefighters. They are intended for people aged 16 and older.

Classes are limited to 30 people. You can register by emailing Scott Barnes at scott.barnes@brentwoodtn.gov or by calling 615-371-2200 ext. 4523.

Infant, child and adult CPR techniques will be taught at the classes. Both traditional and “hands-only” CPR will be taught in the adult CPR portion.

Hands-only CPR involves chest compressions, but no mouth-to-mouth breathing. The American Heart Association recommends hands-only CPR in situations where a person trained in CPR actually witnesses an adult or teenager collapse. A recently collapsed person may still have adequate oxygen in his lungs and blood to protect vital organs for several minutes as long as chest compressions are performed, according to the AHA website. The AHA recommends that chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breaths always be used in combination in medical emergencies involving unresponsive infants and children. They also recommend this traditional CPR technique be performed on people who have been found in an unresponsive state, or on drowning or drug overdose victims.

The courses are being offered in February in recognition of American Heart Month. February was designated American Heart Month in 1964 by President Lyndon Johnson.