Free tickets available for Symphony’s MLK Day concert

NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

The Nashville Symphony will begin distributing free tickets on Jan. 9 for Let Freedom Sing, the Symphony’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day concert.

Let Freedom Sing takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Now in its 24th year, this concert honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Joined by the Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus, the orchestra will perform an inspiring selection of music honoring the triumphs of the civil rights movement. Sphinx Competition winner Annelle Gregory will be featured soloist on Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

Ticket Information

Tickets are FREE, available beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9 . Limit of 4 tickets per order.

Reserve seats at NashvilleSymphony.org, by calling 615.687.6400 or visiting the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office.

Group reservations start now: Organizations requesting group tickets of 12 or more can click here to submit a request.

Premium reserved box seats are still available for donations of $100 or more in support of the Nashville Symphony’s community programs.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Let Freedom Sing

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration with the Nashville Symphony

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

PERFORMERS

Nashville Symphony, Chelsea Tipton, conductor

Annelle Gregory, violin

Celebration Chorus

Celebration Youth Chorus

PROGRAM INCLUDES

Dvořák – Carnival Overture

Gould – Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Copland – The Promise of Living, from The Tender Land

John Williams – Dry Your Tears, Afrika, from Amistad

J. Rosamond Johnson – Lift Every Voice and Sing