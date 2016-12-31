Free tickets available for Symphony’s MLK Day concert

NASHVILLE SYMPHONY
The Nashville Symphony will begin distributing free tickets on Jan. 9 for Let Freedom Sing, the Symphony’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day concert.
Let Freedom Sing takes place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Now in its 24th year, this concert honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Joined by the Celebration Chorus and Celebration Youth Chorus, the orchestra will perform an inspiring selection of music honoring the triumphs of the civil rights movement. Sphinx Competition winner Annelle Gregory will be featured soloist on Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.
Ticket Information
- Tickets are FREE, available beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Limit of 4 tickets per order.
- Reserve seats at NashvilleSymphony.org, by calling 615.687.6400 or visiting the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office.
- Group reservations start now: Organizations requesting group tickets of 12 or more can click here to submit a request.
Premium reserved box seats are still available for donations of $100 or more in support of the Nashville Symphony’s community programs.
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Let Freedom Sing
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration with the Nashville Symphony
7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
PERFORMERS
Nashville Symphony, Chelsea Tipton, conductor
Annelle Gregory, violin
Celebration Chorus
Celebration Youth Chorus
PROGRAM INCLUDES
Dvořák – Carnival Overture
Gould – Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Copland – The Promise of Living, from The Tender Land
John Williams – Dry Your Tears, Afrika, from Amistad
J. Rosamond Johnson – Lift Every Voice and Sing