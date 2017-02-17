Funding threat over state testing inspires bill to allow appeals

After a statewide rollout of online standardized testing went awry last spring, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney said he wasn’t comfortable letting students take the tests late on paper.

The Tennessee Department of Education threatened to withhold funding for Williamson County Schools if it didn’t participate in the testing. There was no process for appealing the mandate.

House Bill 524 could change that, giving districts the ability for an appeal process to the Commissioner of Education.

School officials and the district’s lobbyist, Catie Lane Bailey, discussed the issue Thursday night at a school board work session. Bailey said she didn’t anticipate the bill to create much cost for the state.

“That creates a process and procedure,” Bailey said. “It’s a tightly written piece of legislation. I don’t know if outside the commissioner’s office if there will be a lot of pushback.”

The Tennessee Department of Education doesn’t comment on upcoming legislation. So, it is not clear what the department will do in response.

Here is what the bill would do as written:

1) If the commissioner determines that a local education agency (LEA) is not in compliance with state law or the rules and regulations governing the LEA’s administration or operation, and, in the commissioner’s discretion, the LEA’s noncompliance warrants the withholding of state funds from the LEA as a form of penalty, punishment, or sanction, the LEA is entitled to a hearing on the merits of the commissioner’s decision

Bailey said it’s not often that the Tennessee Department of Education decides to pull funding from a district. She said the last she remembers is when former Commissioner Kevin Huffman held funds from Metro Nashville Public Schools back in 2012. At the time, Metro Nashville didn’t have a course of action to strike back without an appeals process in place.

Bailey anticipated co-sponsor support from both Majority Leader Glen Casada (R-Thompson’s Station) and freshman Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin). Had the district not taken the TNReady exams as it threatened, it could have received the same amount of funding loss Nashville did five years ago.

“Our full delegation is in support of this. Both Sam and Glen Casada both offered to sponsor. Sen. Johnson has also offered to co-sponsor,” Superintendent Mike Looney said.

Right now, the bill is still in Education Administration and Planning Subcommittee. It will go through more channels before the House of Representatives will see it on the floor for a full vote.