Funk Seoul Brother opens in The Factory

Food truck-turned-restaurant, Funk Seoul Brother, has opened their second brick and mortar location in The Factory at Franklin.

Funk Seoul Brother has become a popular eatery in the Nashville and Franklin area; Thrillist even named them one of the best new Nashville restaurants of 2016. Chef/Owner BJ Lofback describes his food as Japanese & Koren street food. The Franklin location is a bit different than their first location in Nashville, across from Vanderbilt University. The new restaurant is all about the Poke Bowl, which is essentially deconstructed sushi.

During the soft opening taking place this week, they will offer six poke bowls ranging from the Classic SHOYU which is a mixture of sushi grade tuna, sweet onion, avocado, nori, sesame, togarashi over rice to the PONZU KALE bowl, a mixture of salmon, red onion, ginger, cilantro, ponzu soy, and kale. Proteins offered for the bowls include sushi-grade tuna, sushi-grade salmon, and tofu.

Currently, their hours of operation are from 11 am – 2 pm but will extend their hours until 7 pm at a later date. Watch our video interview with Chef/Owner BJ Lofback. Funk Seoul Brother is located in The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road) next to Honest Coffee Roasters.

The Funk Seoul Brother food truck can also still be seen around town. Follow Funk Seoul on Twitter to find out where they will be.



