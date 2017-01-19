Gallatin man arrested after assault in Cool Springs

A Gallatin man remains behind bars charged with aggravated assault following a weekend domestic disturbance in Franklin.

At 6 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the Cool Springs Crossing Shopping Center where a suspect was reported to have brutally assaulted a woman, and was chasing her into a store.

Arriving officers determined that Charles Cooper, 39, of Gallatin, was the one who had slammed his wife on the ground and then began punching and strangling her, while threatening to kill her. The victim was able to get away and run into a nearby store for help.

Cooper fled the scene prior to officers arriving, but was apprehended by authorities in Sumner County later that same evening.

Authorities charged Cooper with aggravated assault. He also had a previous history of violent crime. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.