Garden Talk series launches Monday with seed starting tips

Garden Talk, a series of 14 gardening programs with Williamson County Extension Horticulture Agency Amy Dismukes and the Williamson Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau, begins Monday with a program about Starting Seeds Indoors from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin.

The free series will present a variety of programs through September, always on Mondays and about twice a month.

Starting Seeds Indoors explores techniques to get a jump on the season or to foster varieties that are only available by seeds for your garden and/or landscape.

In addition, the Library offers a Seed Exchange that is starting back up in March. Patrons are able to “check out” all vegetable, flower, and herb seeds – for FREE. It’s too early to plant them outside, but you can start most of them indoors during the winter.

Following are the program descriptions for the rest of the season:

SQUARE FOOT GARDENING

Monday, March 6, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Would you like a garden filled with beautiful flowers, luscious vegetables, fresh herbs, but no weeds and less work? Well, that’s what Square Foot Gardening is all about. We’ve taken all the hard work out of gardening: no heavy digging, watering, weeding, thinning, or over-flowing harvest. What’s left is a productive, well-kept, colorful garden.

VEGETABLE GARDENING

Monday, March 20, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Want to learn about growing vegetables in Tennessee? Want to learn how to garden and be kind to the environment at the same time? In this program, we will focus on the different vegetables that grow well here in our area. We’ll discuss environmental stewardship and its components and offer a basic overview of gardening emphasizing low impact methodology. By improving/building soil health, utilizing companion and trap crops, and practicing specific, easily implemented cultural controls, you can improve the overall health of your garden with the aim of growing a naturally resistant garden.

HELP A HUMMER OUT … HUMMINGBIRDS IN TN

Monday, Apr. 3, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn about the different hummingbirds and how they serve as important pollinators in Middle Tennessee. Often we think about hummingbirds as summer visitors that prefer red flowering plants; however, you can learn to make your landscape an attractive stop during their long migration period, and ensure hummingbirds all year long.

HERB GARDENING (AND COMPANIONS)

Monday, Apr. 17, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Planning on putting in an herb garden this spring? Well come on down! Herbs have been used for medicinal, culinary, and fragrance purposes for centuries. Find out which herbs grow well in our region of Tennessee as well as which may be beneficial or just plain beautiful in your landscape. We will also discuss the use of specific herbs as companion plants, to enhance growth and/or deter issues. You can have an edible landscape as well!

FROM MY HEAD TOMATOES

Monday, May 1, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tomato trouble? Help is here! Learn how to distinguish between tomato diseases and disorders. By knowing what you are dealing with, you’ll be able to make an educated decision on treatment. This can save you not only time but money (and we all know time is money)! Join us for an all-

inclusive discussion about the trials and tribulations of the tomato, including organic insect and disease controls … and how you and yours can survive the season!

THUGS OF TENNESSEE (PLANT DISEASES)

Monday, May 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Are the leaves on your favorite plant withered, covered in black spots, or curling and distorted? Is the growth of your fruit trees stunted? Do you see unusual growth on the trees in your backyard? Your plants could be suffering from a variety of diseases, including blight, rot, or cankers. We will discuss the basics of plant pathology and how you can identify these pathogens by the damage they cause. Bring a sample for diagnosis.

BUGS OF TENNESSEE (PLANT PESTS)

Monday, June 12, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Is something bugging you? Learn how to identify symptoms and signs of many common insects and the damage that they cause in your garden. And then find out what to do about it! You will also learn to recognize beneficial insects, those that control other harmful or annoying members of the insect order. Remember, not all bugs are bad!

GARDENING TO ATTRACT POLLINATORS

Monday, June 26, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The more bees, butterflies, and other pollinators in your garden, the better! Not only are they beautiful and delightful to watch, but they’re also necessary to keep your gardening growing. Pollination is required in order for many plants to produce the fruits and seeds they need to survive. Some plants even require specific insects for pollination! Join us and delve into the many secrets hiding in your landscape and learn which plants will help you attract and keep these beneficial buddies coming back.

NATIVE PLANTS FOR MIDDLE TENNESSEE LANDSCAPES

Monday, July 10, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Why use native plants in your yard? Plants native to Tennessee are adapted to our local growing conditions. Although they may have their own struggles, they generally require less maintenance. Many are host specific for our wildlife and provide food and shelter. Find out which plants work best in Middle Tennessee in your landscape.

THE DIRT ON COMPOSTING

Monday, July 24, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn about compost and how it can benefit our soil health and how you can become keen at composting. Use recycled kitchen scraps and garden debris to make humus, a nutrient-rich organic matter you can use to amend poor soils or fertilize gardens. Compost can be used in addition to your normal fertilizing methods or as a substitute. You will learn about the benefits of composting, different methods of composting, how to get started, and how to reap the most benefits from your compost pile. You’ll also learn which items can and cannot be safely composted.

FALL GARDENING

Monday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Your summer garden starts winding down in the fall, but there are still plenty of veggies to keep you busy. There are many plants that prefer the cool temperatures of the fall and winter … and many that don’t. Get tips on cool-season vegetable gardening and maintenance as well as hints on preserving and protecting your plants and harvest.

URBAN TREES … AND BEST MANAGEMENT PRACTICES

Monday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

This session will focus on the best trees for an urban environment and how to properly install, maintain, and enjoy. Often, we forget that trees are very much like people and they can suffer the same types of stressors. We will learn the “what to do” and “how to do it” properly. Did you know you can have a back yard arboretum? We will also learn about the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council and its many collaborative partners who work secretly across the state to certify these serene nature areas for your viewing pleasure!

SEED SAVERS UNITE!

Monday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

September is prime time to begin collecting seeds from your garden and landscape! Let’s get started by learning how to properly collect, store, and save seeds. Not only will you find out how to get a “jump on the season,” but you’ll also become familiar with the NEW Williamson County Public Library’s Seed Exchange and how it works … maybe you’ll become a seed saver and donate a few to the program yourself!

WEEDS, WEEDS, WEEDS!

Monday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Are those pesky weeds hogging your landscape? Learn about selective versus non-selective herbicides (and WHY IT MATTERS) and how to work with pre-and-post-emergent controls in your environment.