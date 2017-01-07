Genealogical Society to share photos, artifacts and heirlooms

The Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society will present “Ancestors, Antiques and Artifacts” on Jan. 21 during their first bi-monthly meeting for 2017.

All that have an interest in all things genealogy related are welcome to share their history by bringing prized photos, artifacts, or heirlooms in a “Show and Tell” format.

This highly anticipated meeting will feature clothing, jewelry, family history books or other documents that talk about your family tree.

The meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Tennessee State Library and Archives, 403 7th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37243. There is no charge for this meeting.

The Archives opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, so attendees may come early or stay late to do their own research.

Beginning in March and continuing through November, the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society will meet at the Brentwood Library.

New members are welcome.