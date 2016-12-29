Genealogical Society’s annual artifacts meeting is 2017’s first

Members of the Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society are hoping participants in their first bi-monthly meeting for 2017 will bring photographs, clothing, jewelry, family history books or other books that talk about their family tree.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. on January 21, 2017, at the Tennessee State Library and Archives, 403 7th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37243.

For those who wish do come early or stay later to do research, the Archives opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The meeting program, “Ancestors, Antiques, and Artifacts,” is the Society’s “Show and Tell” meeting, an annual event where people bring prize photos, artifacts, or heirlooms from their ancestors and share their story.

All are welcome who have an interest in things genealogy related.

There is no charge to attend the meeting.

For more information, visit www.mtgs.org.

Non-members are asked to consider joining.

Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society meetings will be at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, starting with the March meeting and going through November, 2017.