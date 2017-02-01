Generations Connected pairs high school seniors, senior citizens

Marjorie Suber, Morning Pointe of Brentwood resident, and Joe Roebuck, Ravenwood High School student, tune into tablets during the Generations Connected program at the assisted living and memory care community.

Ravenwood High School seniors are assisting senior citizens at Morning Pointe of Brentwood in getting up to speed with the latest trends in digital devices and software.

Through the Generations Connected program, student volunteers from Ravenwood patiently instruct their elders every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 3 p.m., at the assisted living and memory care community, located at 1522 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Participants are invited to bring their tablets, laptops, smartphones and other mobile devices, to learn to become more accustomed with them.

FaceTime, Skype and social media are among the many apps — or applications — learned by the attendees. Mary Cameron McFarlane, president of Generations Connected, encourages older adults to embrace new things.

“When it comes to technology, be fearless … be more adventurous,” she says. “Don’t be afraid to mess up because everything is a fixable problem.”

As part of the life enrichment program, Morning Pointe partners with local organizations through programs that further enrich the lives of seniors, showing them new ways to enjoy their favorite things.

For more information about Generations Connected at Morning Pointe of Brentwood, call (615) 285-3455.

In addition to Brentwood, Morning Pointe centers are located in Franklin, Columbia, and later this year in Spring Hill.