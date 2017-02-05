GIRLS BASKETBALL: BA dominates Summit

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Freshmen Maggie Brown and Blair Schoenwald both enjoyed productive nights.

Brown scored 16 points and Schoenwald added 13 in Brentwood Academy’s 70-32 win over Summit at Allen Arena on Saturday night.

“Freshmen are kind of up and down,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “You don’t know exactly what you’re getting, but those two have been solid for us all year. Maggie was just hitting her shots down low and Blair did a good job of keeping her head up and she was hitting her threes.”

Schoenwald made two 3-pointers and Tennessee-Chattanooga signee Bria Dial added 12 points for the Lady Eagles (20-5), who won their third straight game.

“I guess it was just the way they were playing defense,” said Brown, who rotates between guard and forward. “I could find gaps and my teammates did a really good job of hitting me when I was in those gaps, so it really worked well. Last year we were just kind of getting used to things, but this year we actually have a good role.”

BA, ranked second in Division II, closed the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 20-8 lead.

The three-time DII-AA champs steadily pulled away from there over the Lady Spartans (11-13), who played their fourth game in five nights.

It was the most points allowed by Summit since Nov. 29 in a 97-35 loss to Riverdale, the nation’s top-ranked team.

“What separates them from us right now are just the little things: running transition, layups, free throws, playing within their system and doing what they do best – looking inside-out,” Summit coach Kari Goodwin said. “When our offense breaks down we force things because we panic. We start to look for things individually to score and that’s not what we’re good at.”

Walters State signee Zacharyia Esmon led Summit with 15 points, but she was the only Lady Spartan in double figures.

“It’s just chaos in general,” Esmon said of BA’s defense. “They all dig for the ball, they all have help-side, just the little stuff. We didn’t rebound as good as we usually do so transition wasn’t there at all.”

UP NEXT

Brentwood Academy visits Girls Preparatory School on Tuesday.

Summit hosts District 11-AAA co-leader Centennial on Tuesday.