GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cane Ridge ends Ravenwood’s season

By CHIP CIRILLO

Two decisive runs ended Ravenwood’s season with a loss to Cane Ridge.

The Lady Ravens scored the game’s first nine points before finishing off the Lady Raptors with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter in Ravenwood’s 50-24 defeat in a Region 6-AAA quarterfinal at Centennial on Friday night.

“We just didn’t start off defensively kind of what we worked on the last couple of days in practice of keeping them out of the paint, keeping them off the boards,” Ravenwood coach Mariska Harris said. “I know they had seven offensive boards just in the first half alone. Our whole game plan was make them shoot outside, keep them out of the paint, and we didn’t do a great job of that.”

Kiera Downey led Ravenwood (15-15) with 11 points, but the guard was the only Lady Raptor in double figures.

Cane Ridge (22-8) will play Dickson County in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday.

“We got in some early foul trouble and sent them to the free-throw line,” Harris said. “Unfortunately, we just could not put the ball in the basket tonight either. We were 2 of 32 from the 3-point line – something close to that – so it was one of those nights where we couldn’t buy a basket.”

Cane Ridge made 13 of 19 foul shots.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Ravens with 13 points and Nyah Dismukes added 11 in her first game since transferring from Hume-Fogg.

“I feel like our problem this game is we just could not hit shots,” Ravenwood guard Emma Altizer said. “We couldn’t get our offense going and the longer we just kept missing shots and missing shots the longer we stayed out of rhythm and then we didn’t have defensive stops enough to turn that into good offense.”

Cane Ridge held Ravenwood to single digits every quarter and enjoyed a double-digit lead the entire second half.

“We have been preaching defense and I thought it was the best defensive game we’ve played all year long,” Lady Ravens coach Joanne Tribue said. “So, we have to continue to talk and do the little things. Just continue to play fundamental basketball. You know, push the ball ahead, try to get them running.”

Cane Ridge, the District 12-AAA runner-up, won for the 16th time in 18 games.

“I have to say it’s the defense because (Coach Tribue) always would preach that to us and that’s what we depend on the most,” Smith said of her team’s man-to-man defense. “Our coach always says defense generates offense.”