GIRLS BASKETBALL: CPA overwhelms Nolensville

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

A few tweaks turned a close game into a double-digit win for Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Leading by two points after the first quarter, the Lady Lions went on a 15-0 run to take control in a 62-42 win over visiting Nolensville on Thursday night.

That turned a 16-14 lead into a 31-14 advantage and the Lady Knights (8-8, 1-2 District 12-AA) never got closer than 15 the rest of the way.

“I just really challenged them that at the end of that quarter that we had to push the pace,” CPA coach Becky LeGate said. “We like to play fast and just wanted to continue to do that. Also, our offensive execution was excellent during that time frame. We made a lot of really good passes.”

The Lady Lions (14-2, 4-0) also made an adjustment on their press defense.

“They were kind of going to the middle and throwing over the top and we made a slight adjustment on who was covering who,” said LeGate, whose team finished second in Class AA last season.

Her daughter, Savannah, a 6-foot-2 post, led CPA with 24 points. The senior recorded 13 double-doubles in the first 15 games.

Junior Addie Russell Omer added 14 points.

“I think we’re really good when the game gets close or gets tight,” Savannah said. “We get together and we’re like, ‘All right, guys, we have to go out there and we have to fix this.’ And then we just really play well together, which is the most important part. Little red flags go off and we all get really serious and we’re like, ‘OK, it’s time to get it done.’ ”

LeGate started quickly with 10 points in the first quarter and left the game with 2:12 remaining in the third when her mother put in the substitutes.

“We have not seen anybody as good as her,” Nolensville coach Chris Ladd said. “She’s definitely the biggest and most skilled that we’ve played. We don’t have a lot of size to be able to really keep her from getting the ball, so we were pretty much trying to double-team her. She’s pretty agile and gets lot of rebounds.”

Fatigue set in after the first quarter for Nolensville, which didn’t substitute much.

CPA widened its first-place lead to 2-1/2 games over Giles County in the district.

Freshman point guard Grace Baird led Nolensville with 10 points, but she was the only Lady Knight in double figures.

Nolensville is a first-year program comprised of freshmen and sophomores.

“I’m actually really happy because we were expected to win nothing this year, but we ended up winning a lot of games,” Baird said. “It’s tough, but we have really good people.”

UP NEXT

Nolensville hosts Spring Hill on Friday.

CPA visits Cascade on Tuesday.