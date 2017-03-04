GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Centennial, CPA eliminated

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class AAA Sectionals

Centennial 54 at Clarksville 56

The Centennial Lady Cougars’ season came to a close with a 56-54 loss against Clarksville in a Class AAA sectional Saturday.

Malea Robertson led Centennial with 13 points, while Hannah Holloway had 12 and Shantell Flye posted 11.

Class AA Sectionals

Christ Presbyterian Academy 42 at East Nashville 71

CPA’s girls basketball team was eliminated Saturday with a 71-42 loss at East Nashville.

Anne Florence-Brown led CPA with 15 points and Savannah LeGate scored 12.