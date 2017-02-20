GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: CPA wins district; Page places third

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Christ Presbyterian Academy 45 vs. Giles County 43 (District 12-AA Finals at Page)

The CPA Lady Lions captured the District 12-AA title with a 45-43 win against Giles County Monday.

Addie Russell Omer led CPA with 14 points, while Carrington Washburn posted 12 and Savannah LeGate scored 10.

Marshall County 21 at Page 29 (District 12-AA Third-Place Game)

Page placed third in the District 12-AA tournament with a 29-21 win against Marshall County Monday.

Faith Wilkin led PHS with eight points, while Peyton Clark and Olivia Wilson scored six apiece.