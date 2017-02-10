GIRLS BASKETBALL: Summit downs Ravenwood without top playmaker

Summit lost its leading scorer, but still won its regular-season finale.

Walters State signee Zacharyia Esmon quit the team this week, but the visiting Lady Spartans found a way to beat Ravenwood 42-36 on Friday night.

“She has just decided that she doesn’t want to be a part of this program anymore and we wish her and her family the best of luck,” Summit coach Kari Goodwin said. “We love her very much, but we’ve just got to keep moving forward and we’ve got other girls that we’ve got to get playing as a team just as we’ve always done. Just without her.”

Forward Olivia Colson scored 15 points to lead the Lady Spartans (12-14, 7-5 District 11-AAA), who finished fourth in the league.

“It might be tough at first, but if we equally distribute the points and play harder I think we’ll be OK,” Colson said of playing without Z. “It just motivates us to work harder, get more stops, score more. I did realize I’m going to have to step up and score more, but just like everybody else as a team we’re going to have to score more. Nothing really stops us.”

The Lady Spartans earned a quick rematch with Ravenwood (13-13, 4-8) in the first round of the district tournament at Summit on Tuesday night as the Lady Raptors finished fifth.

“That shows a lot of character about our girls,” Goodwin said. “I mean, they’re not going to stop fighting. And that’s a testament to our parents of our program, a testament to our girls and our administration. Our kids were excited to play today because they knew that they were going to have to play harder than they ever had before and I think they did just that.”

Kiera Downey led the Lady Raptors with 14 points. The junior guard is Ravenwood’s career scoring leader with nearly 1,400 points.

The Lady Raptors lost their fourth straight game and eighth in the last 10 after getting swept in two games by Summit.

“We’re trying to find our groove again,” Downey said. “We’re trying to get back to Ravenwood basketball.”

Ravenwood cut the deficit to three points twice in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as it came.

“Every time we cut (the deficit), we would have a defensive breakdown somewhere,” Lady Raptors coach Mariska Harris said. “Maybe get the first stop, but we didn’t get the second or we didn’t finish it with a boxout.”

Summit grabbed 14 offensive rebounds to energize its offense and spoil Ravenwood’s Senior Night.

“That’s kind of been our Achilles heel this stretch in January, February,” Harris said. “We had a lot of great looks tonight. We just missed chip shots around the rim.”