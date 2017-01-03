January 03, 2017

Global Motorsports Car of the Week: 2014 Mercedes Benz C-Class

Global Motorsports Car of the Week: 2014 Mercedes Benz C-Class

The Mercedes Benz C-Class is where luxury meets affordability. This outstanding Mercedes-Benz is one of the most sought after used vehicles on the market because it never lets owners down. It is nicely equipped and has award-winning safety features. This car is available at Global Motorsports in Belle Meade, located at 5210 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

What People Say About the 2014 Mercedes Benz C-Class

“Reinvented and refined over the last few years, the well-rounded Mercedes-Benz C-Class stands as one of the best picks in the highly competitive compact luxury sport sedan and coupe segments.” – edmunds.com

“For those who want a value-oriented car that projects the right image, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class makes a lot of sense.” –thecarconnection.com

Features

  • Sport suspension
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • ABS And Driveline Traction Control
  • Side Impact Beams
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Learn more about this vehicle here.

Visit Global Motorsports in Cool Springs and Belle Meade.

