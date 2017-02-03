GM Spring Hill will begin production of SUV for Australia

General Motors announced this morning that it will invest $27 million in Spring Hill Manufacturing to prepare the facility to assemble a right-hand-drive version of the GMC Acadia for export to Australia as the Holden Acadia.

The plant also manufactures the GMC Acadia and the Cadillac XT5.

The 2018 Holden Acadia was revealed in September of last year. The vehicle will go on sale in the second-half of 2018 in Australia, boasting both gas and diesel drivetrains.

“The team at Spring Hill Vehicle Assembly is proud to add this important model to our range, particularly as it is exclusively an export product,” said Ken Knight, Spring Hill Assembly Plant Manager, in the official announcement from the company. “Customers from around the world can enjoy the craftsmanship our Spring Hill team provides.”

The Spring Hill plant employs 3,679 hourly workers and 418 salaried individuals. According to the announcement, the new vehicle will require temporary workers for the vehicle launch, but no additional permanent staff. The Holden project will retain approximately 215 hourly and salaried positions.

“This new right hand drive model that we will build in the USA for export, will further drive job security for all our team members,” said Mike Herron, UAW Local 1853 chairman.

The Spring Hill Manufacturing site operations consist of a flexible vehicle assembly plant and a Global Propulsion Systems plant. On the vehicle side, the plant produces the Cadillac XT5 and the GMC Acadia. This includes a stamping plant, body shop, paint shop and two polymer injection molding operations. The engine plant builds 4-cylinder and 8-cylinder engines. Engines are supplied to various GM assembly plants globally and stamping parts are used for building the XT5 and Acadia.

Spring Hill Manufacturing opened in 1990 and produced Saturn vehicles until March 2007. It produced the Chevrolet Traverse from September 2008 until November 2009, and the Chevrolet Equinox from September 2012 until October 2015.

Auto manufacturing has been diminishing in Australia, with GM, Ford and Toyota plants announcing plans to close or scale down as production costs there rise.