GoFundMe set up for Centennial student fighting stage-four cancer

Just two weeks ago, junior Raymond Cruz walked the halls of Centennial High School. Now the 16-year-old uses a walker to navigate his way around the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital wing.

On Monday, Cruz’s family said he started his first bout of chemotherapy to combat Ewing-like sarcoma. His aunt Kelly Garrett said it took two weeks to figure out, because it wasn’t completely like the bone cancer doctors had previously seen.

“They are having to do a Hail Mary with chemo,” Garrett said. “That’s why it’s taken two weeks for a true diagnosis. It’s not exactly like this cancer is supposed to look. It’s just hard. It happened so quickly, and they are doing the best they can to treat him.”

Garrett is responsible for setting up Cruz’s GoFundMe, where the account has already raised $14,000. When she initially set it up, she was anticipating only $10,000.

“I thought maybe if I really promote this, market it and we pray, maybe we will hit $10,000,” she said. “As soon as I put it up, the response from my friends and his was simply amazing.”

Kids at Centennial High School have also started raising money through a bracelet campaign called #RayStrong. Garrett said they’ve already raised hundreds of dollars that way. The hashtag is also a way to promote and provide Cruz messages from his classmates.

“He reads every single one of them, and he tries to respond to all of them,” she said.

On Friday night at the Centennial High School basketball game, Cruz spoke to the crowd. Tearfully, he took the microphone to classmates to thank them for the support and prayers so far.

But more important than donations or asking for help, he took the time to give them a powerful message.

“Please do one thing for me,” Cruz said. “Live your life to the fullest. Never take things for granted, and remember to be kind to one another.”

The crowd chanted out “RayStrong” as his family wheeled him off of the hardwood.

“It choked me up,” Garrett said. and “That’s his high school, and that’s where he’s supposed to be. That’s what he was doing up until a couple of week’s ago. It’s a great message of hope. Even through the most tremendous adversity you can face, there’s a way to rally with each other and be with one another throughout all this bickering and everything else. It’s hard to care about world events when you have a nephew fighting for his life.”

To donate to Cruz’s campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/3b891o8.

To keep up with his journey, visit his Facebook page. He is also asking for stuffed animals, so he can give them to the younger children on his hospital floor.