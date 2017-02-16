Group to help heart patients heal will raffle a Porsche

The most eye-catching aspect of the first-ever “Raffle My Heart” fundraiser is the grand prize: a 2017 Porsche Boxter.

The most important aspect is the purpose of the raffle: the need for support for heart patients and their families in their rehabilitation.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. But there are survivors and with care and rehabilitation, healing can occur.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, local non-profit Helping Healing Hearts eill present the first-ever “Raffle My Heart” benefit fundraiser — an event hosted by Porsche of Nashville in Cool Springs. The contest will raise both money and awareness for the organization’s mission to provide education, support and encouragement to all heart patients.

The fundraiser is held in memory of Alan Osbourn Jr., a former Porsche employee who passed away in June 2013 due to a heart attack.

“We’re on the cusp of February, and are kicking off Heart Month by memorializing this 36-year-old man who contributed so much to our community,” said Nicole A. Coppersmith, founder and executive director of Helping Healing Hearts. “We are honored to partner again with Porsche, and proud that they are helping us spread the word of our mission, which is to help all kinds of heart patients.”

The first “Affair of the Heart” benefit in honor of Osbourn raised more than $18,000.

“We wanted to give away a Porsche that night, but learned we needed to have the correct permits, so we worked on this inaugural event for the last three years,” Coppersmith said.

“All the money raised at this event will be going right back to help the community. It’s exactly what Alan would have wanted.” In addition we wanted to continue honoring him, with the Osbourns’ permission we announced “Alan’s Award” a portion of the proceeds of “Raffle My Heart” will be going to We Heart Babies, a non-profit, in Thompson’s Station.

For the purchase of a $50 raffle ticket, “Raffle My Heart” participants will be entered into a drawing for the Grand Prize 2017 Porsche Boxster. Additional prizes include: the Porsche Sport Driving School, autographed acoustic guitars, Porsche gift sets, and Porsche Diecast Model Cars.

Coppersmith launched Helping Healing Hearts in 2008 after surviving a heart attack at the age of 33.

The organization follows a four-point program to adhere to its mission, by providing monthly support meetings for heart patients and their families; financial support for heart patients in cardiac rehabilitation programs; yearly gym memberships to continue ultimate health after completing a rehabilitation program; and education seminars about heart disease.

Coppersmith says the non-profit has touched nearly 12,500 people since its founding.

“The biggest thing I hope to accomplish through ‘Raffle My Heart’ is to raise awareness for a local organization that is out there to specifically help heart patients and their families. I’m not aware of another local non-profit that does what we do,” she said. “We’re small, but over the past nine years we’ve touched an amazing amount of people.”

The live drawing “Raffle My Heart” takes place from 11 a.m. until noon at the Porsche dealership at 1580 Mallory Lane. Participants do not have to be present to win, nor do they have to be Tennessee residents, official rules are posted on the website.

Sponsorships for the event are still available. To learn more about the event, or to purchase a $50 ticket, go to www.helpinghealinghearts.org or www.rafflemyheart.com.