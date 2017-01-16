Health Inspection Scores – BBQ – January 16

Here are the scores from BBQ restaurants in Williamson County from the first six months of 2016 and the last few of 2015 , and since inspections are twice a year there is a new batch of scores.

An explanation of the scores is below the list.

BBQ Restaurant Scores- By Area

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.

Restaurant Score Jim N Nicks- Franklin 100 Corner Pub- Franklin 100 Bar-B-Cutie- Franklin 96 BB’s BBQ- Franklin 99 JJ’s- Spring Hill 99 Jack of Hearts- Spring Hill 98 Judge Bean- Brentwood 93 Corkys- Brentwood 100 Corner Pub- Brentwood 98 Martin’s- Nolensville 98 Maurice’s- Fairview 100 Whitt’s- Antioch 100

Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.

Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.

Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site:

“Critical Violations: Violations of the Food Regulations, which, if left uncorrected, are more likely than other violations to directly contribute to food contamination or illness. Examples of critical violations include poor temperature control of food, improper cooking, cooling, refrigeration, or reheating temperatures.

“Non-Critical Violations: Violations not directly related to the cause of food-borne illness, but if uncorrected, could impede the operation of the restaurant. The likelihood of food-borne illness in these cases is very low. Non-Critical violations, if left uncorrected, could lead to Critical violations. Examples of non-critical violations include a lack of facility cleanliness and maintenance.”