Health Inspection scores – breakfast, bagels & coffee

Today is Monday. The first Monday of 2017.
If there was ever a day for coffee, it is today. Did you stop on your way back in to work for a coffee and a bagel?
Here are the latest health scores for some of the Williamson County places you might snatch breakfast at on your way to work each week.
An explanation of the scores is below the list.
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information:
|Place
|Score
|Starbucks- Galleria Mall
|100
|Starbucks- Cool Springs Blvd
|100
|Starbucks- 6680 Nolensville Road
|99
|Starbucks- Franklin Road in Brentwood
|100
|Einstein Bros.- Franklin
|99
|Panera- Mallory Lane
|98
|Panera- Columbia Ave
|100
|IHOP- Franklin
|97
|Puffy Muffin- Franklin
|95
|Dunkin’ Donuts- Spring Hill
|99
|Donut Palace- Spring Hill
|94
|Waffle Boss- Spring Hill
|100
|Panera- Old Hickory, Brentwood
|97
|Waffle House- Brentwood
|93
|Puffy Muffin- Brentwood
|100
Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.
Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.
Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site.