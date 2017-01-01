Health Inspection scores – breakfast, bagels & coffee

Today is Monday. The first Monday of 2017.

If there was ever a day for coffee, it is today. Did you stop on your way back in to work for a coffee and a bagel?

Here are the latest health scores for some of the Williamson County places you might snatch breakfast at on your way to work each week.

An explanation of the scores is below the list.

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information:

Place Score Starbucks- Galleria Mall 100 Starbucks- Cool Springs Blvd 100 Starbucks- 6680 Nolensville Road 99 Starbucks- Franklin Road in Brentwood 100 Einstein Bros.- Franklin 99 Panera- Mallory Lane 98 Panera- Columbia Ave 100 IHOP- Franklin 97 Puffy Muffin- Franklin 95 Dunkin’ Donuts- Spring Hill 99 Donut Palace- Spring Hill 94 Waffle Boss- Spring Hill 100 Panera- Old Hickory, Brentwood 97 Waffle House- Brentwood 93 Puffy Muffin- Brentwood 100

Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.

Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.

