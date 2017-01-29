Health Inspection Scores: Daycare and Pre-Schools – Jan. 30

It has been six months since we last ran scores on pre-schools and day-cares. An explanation of the scores is below the list.

Day-Care Scores

Location Score Children’s Playroom- Franklin 100 Phoenix Children’s- Franklin 100 Kinder Care Learning Center- Franklin/ Seaboard Ln. 98 The Children’s Academy- Franklin 99 Jane Miller Daycare- Franklin 100 Primrose School- Cool Springs 100 Phoenix Children’s- Spring Hill 100 Tennessee Children’s Home-Spring Hill 99 Primrose School- Spring Hill 100 Rainbow Daycare- Spring Hill 100 Christ Children’s- Spring Hill 100 New Hope- Brentwood 100 Priestly Miller- Brentwood 100 Angels Watching Over Me- Brentwood 100 Primrose- Brentwood 100 Center for Children and Families- Brentwood 100 Southgate Children’s- Brentwood 100 Ms Teresa’s- Fairview 100 Blessing Daycare- Fairview 100

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.

Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.

Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site:

“Critical Violations: Violations of the Food Regulations, which, if left uncorrected, are more likely than other violations to directly contribute to food contamination or illness. Examples of critical violations include poor temperature control of food, improper cooking, cooling, refrigeration, or reheating temperatures.

“Non-Critical Violations: Violations not directly related to the cause of food-borne illness, but if uncorrected, could impede the operation of the restaurant. The likelihood of food-borne illness in these cases is very low. Non-Critical violations, if left uncorrected, could lead to Critical violations. Examples of non-critical violations include a lack of facility cleanliness and maintenance.”