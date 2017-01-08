Health Inspection Scores – Mexican Food – January 9

Nothing like a margarita, some still-hot chips and salsa to bring some heat to this cold winter weather. Here are some health scores of Williamson County Mexican restaurants.

We last ran scores from Mexican restaurants nearly six months ago, and since inspections are twice a year there is a new batch of scores.

An explanation of the scores is below the list.

Mexican Restaurant Scores- By Area

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.

Restaurant Score Tito’s – Spring Hill 100 Taco Bell- Spring Hill 100 Pancho’s Place- Spring Hill 97 Amigo’s- Spring Hill 100 Camino Real- Franklin 97 Chuy’s- Franklin 99 Oscar’s- Mallory Lane, Franklin 99 Pollo Tropical- Mallory Lane, Franklin 97 Blue Coast Burrito- Franklin 100 La Terraza- Franklin 98 Las Palmas- Franklin 100 Pueblo Real- Franklin 98 El Guadalajara- Franklin 97 Mexicali- Brentwood 99 Cinco De Mayo- Brentwood 100 Las Palmas- Brentwood 95 The Chile Burrito Co.- Brentwood 97 The Local Taco- Brentwood 96 Dos Margaritas- Fairview 96 La Plaza- Fairview 95



Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.

Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.

Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site:

“Critical Violations: Violations of the Food Regulations, which, if left uncorrected, are more likely than other violations to directly contribute to food contamination or illness. Examples of critical violations include poor temperature control of food, improper cooking, cooling, refrigeration, or reheating temperatures.

“Non-Critical Violations: Violations not directly related to the cause of food-borne illness, but if uncorrected, could impede the operation of the restaurant. The likelihood of food-borne illness in these cases is very low. Non-Critical violations, if left uncorrected, could lead to Critical violations. Examples of non-critical violations include a lack of facility cleanliness and maintenance.”