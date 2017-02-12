Health Inspection Scores – Williamson County Schools, Feb. 13

Here are health scores from county schools. Listed are all Williamson County Schools schools.

An explanation of the scores is below the list.

WCS Cafeteria Scores

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.

Elementary Score Allendale Elementary 100 Bethesda Elementary 99 Chapman’s Elementary 100 Clovercroft Elementary 100 College Grove Elementary 100 Crockett Elementary 100 Edmondson Elementary 100 Fairview Elementary 100 Grassland Elementary 100 Heritage Elementary 100 Hunters Bend Elementary 100 Kenrose Elementary 100 Lipscomb Elementary 100 Longview Elementary 100 Nolensville Elementary 100 Oak View Elementary 100 Pearre Creek Elementary 100 Scales Elementary 100 Sunset Elementary 100 Trinity Elementary 100 Walnut Grove Elementary 100 Westwood Elementary 100 Winstead Elementary 100 Middle Schools Score Brentwood Middle 100 Fairview Middle 100 Grassland Middle 100 Heritage Middle 100 Hillsboro School 100 Page Middle 100 Spring Station Middle 100 Woodland Middle 100 High Schools Score Brentwood High 100 Centennial High 100 Fairview High 100 Franklin High 100 Independence High 100 Page High 100 Ravenwood High 100 Summit High 100

Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.

Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.

Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site:

“Critical Violations: Violations of the Food Regulations, which, if left uncorrected, are more likely than other violations to directly contribute to food contamination or illness. Examples of critical violations include poor temperature control of food, improper cooking, cooling, refrigeration, or reheating temperatures.

“Non-Critical Violations: Violations not directly related to the cause of food-borne illness, but if uncorrected, could impede the operation of the restaurant. The likelihood of food-borne illness in these cases is very low. Non-Critical violations, if left uncorrected, could lead to Critical violations. Examples of non-critical violations include a lack of facility cleanliness and maintenance.”

