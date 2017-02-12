February 13, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

36℉

clear sky

Home
More News

Health Inspection Scores – Williamson County Schools, Feb. 13

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Health Inspection Scores – Williamson County Schools, Feb. 13

Here are health scores from county schools. Listed are all Williamson County Schools schools.

An explanation of the scores is below the list.

WCS Cafeteria Scores

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.

Elementary Score
Allendale Elementary 100
Bethesda Elementary 99
Chapman’s Elementary 100
Clovercroft Elementary 100
College Grove Elementary 100
Crockett Elementary 100
Edmondson Elementary 100
Fairview Elementary 100
Grassland Elementary 100
Heritage Elementary 100
Hunters Bend Elementary 100
Kenrose Elementary 100
Lipscomb Elementary 100
Longview Elementary 100
Nolensville Elementary 100
Oak View Elementary 100
Pearre Creek Elementary 100
Scales Elementary 100
Sunset Elementary 100
Trinity Elementary 100
Walnut Grove Elementary 100
Westwood Elementary 100
Winstead Elementary 100
 Middle Schools  Score
Brentwood Middle 100
Fairview Middle 100
Grassland Middle 100
Heritage Middle 100
Hillsboro School 100
Page Middle 100
Spring Station Middle 100
Woodland Middle 100
 High Schools  Score
Brentwood High 100
Centennial High 100
Fairview High 100
Franklin High 100
Independence High 100
Page High 100
Ravenwood High 100
Summit High 100

Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.

Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.

Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site:

“Critical Violations: Violations of the Food Regulations, which, if left uncorrected, are more likely than other violations to directly contribute to food contamination or illness. Examples of critical violations include poor temperature control of food, improper cooking, cooling, refrigeration, or reheating temperatures.

“Non-Critical Violations: Violations not directly related to the cause of food-borne illness, but if uncorrected, could impede the operation of the restaurant. The likelihood of food-borne illness in these cases is very low. Non-Critical violations, if left uncorrected, could lead to Critical violations. Examples of non-critical violations include a lack of facility cleanliness and maintenance.”

See Also:

Health Scores

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply