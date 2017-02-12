Health Inspection Scores – Williamson County Schools, Feb. 13

Here are health scores from county schools. Listed are all Williamson County Schools schools.
An explanation of the scores is below the list.
WCS Cafeteria Scores
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information.
|Elementary
|Score
|Allendale Elementary
|100
|Bethesda Elementary
|99
|Chapman’s Elementary
|100
|Clovercroft Elementary
|100
|College Grove Elementary
|100
|Crockett Elementary
|100
|Edmondson Elementary
|100
|Fairview Elementary
|100
|Grassland Elementary
|100
|Heritage Elementary
|100
|Hunters Bend Elementary
|100
|Kenrose Elementary
|100
|Lipscomb Elementary
|100
|Longview Elementary
|100
|Nolensville Elementary
|100
|Oak View Elementary
|100
|Pearre Creek Elementary
|100
|Scales Elementary
|100
|Sunset Elementary
|100
|Trinity Elementary
|100
|Walnut Grove Elementary
|100
|Westwood Elementary
|100
|Winstead Elementary
|100
|Middle Schools
|Score
|Brentwood Middle
|100
|Fairview Middle
|100
|Grassland Middle
|100
|Heritage Middle
|100
|Hillsboro School
|100
|Page Middle
|100
|Spring Station Middle
|100
|Woodland Middle
|100
|High Schools
|Score
|Brentwood High
|100
|Centennial High
|100
|Fairview High
|100
|Franklin High
|100
|Independence High
|100
|Page High
|100
|Ravenwood High
|100
|Summit High
|100
Quick note: A business needs to have a score of 90 to be considered “passing.” If inspectors give a place a score below 90, they will give the business a chance to pass in a re-inspection shortly afterward. To stay open- and serving food at all- the place must make at least a 90 in the follow up. So it might help to think of these scores as on a scale not out of 100 but out of 10, from 91-100. That is not exactly correct, because a 90 is still a 90, but a 90 is the lowest score a place can have that is considered in the industry to be passing.
Inspections are once every six months, once between January 1 and June 30 and once between July 1 and December 31 of each year.
Info: There are two types of violations- critical and non-critical. According to the Tennessee Department of Health web site:
“Critical Violations: Violations of the Food Regulations, which, if left uncorrected, are more likely than other violations to directly contribute to food contamination or illness. Examples of critical violations include poor temperature control of food, improper cooking, cooling, refrigeration, or reheating temperatures.
“Non-Critical Violations: Violations not directly related to the cause of food-borne illness, but if uncorrected, could impede the operation of the restaurant. The likelihood of food-borne illness in these cases is very low. Non-Critical violations, if left uncorrected, could lead to Critical violations. Examples of non-critical violations include a lack of facility cleanliness and maintenance.”
