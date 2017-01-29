Heart Gala launches Go Red for Women month; Wear red Friday

The American Heart Association of Greater Nashville started gearing up for Go Red for Women month with its Patron Party on Jan. 26 in Franklin, and the Heart Gala on Jan. 28 in Nashville.

The Patron Party was hosted by Shaun and Gordon Inman at their home. The black-tie Gala took place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

National Wear Red Day is Feb. 3. The day, sponsored nationally by Macy’s and locally by Ascension Health’s St. Thomas Heart, aims to emphasize the fact that heart disease is the number-one killer of women. According to the Heart Association, 90 percent of women have at least one risk factor for heart disease.

Following are photos from the Gala Patron’s Party:

Two days later the Heart Association filled the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the Heart Gala: