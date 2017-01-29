January 29, 2017

Heart Gala launches Go Red for Women month; Wear red Friday

The American Heart Association of Greater Nashville started gearing up for Go Red for Women month with its Patron Party on Jan. 26 in Franklin, and the Heart Gala on Jan. 28 in Nashville.

The Patron Party was hosted by Shaun and Gordon Inman at their home. The black-tie Gala took place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

National Wear Red Day is Feb. 3. The day, sponsored nationally by Macy’s and locally by Ascension Health’s St. Thomas Heart, aims to emphasize the fact that heart disease is the number-one killer of women. According to the Heart Association, 90 percent of women have at least one risk factor for heart disease.

Following are photos from the Gala Patron’s Party:

Hostess Shaun Inman receives a hostess gift from Heart Gala Chair Susan Holmes. // DONN JONES PHOTOGRAPHY
Past Heart Gala Chairs Sharalena and Dick Miller pictured with hostess Shaun Inman. // DONN JONES PHOTOGRAPHY
Journalist Ted Clayton with party hosts Shaun and Gordon Inman. // DONN JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

 

Hosts Gordon and Shaun Inman with Heart Gala Platinum sponsors Jim and Janet Ayers and Heart Gala Chairs Chris and Susan Holmes. // DONN JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

Two days later the Heart Association filled the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the Heart Gala:

Guests enter the Symphony Center for the Heart Gala.
Exhibits and silent auction items.
Music, aerialists, a live auction and more were presented.
Dancing topped off the evening.
Gala chairs were Susan and Chris Holmes.

 

