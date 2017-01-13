Here’s the timeline for the next Williamson schools rezoning

Whether Williamson parents like it not, rezoning talks will happen in 2017.

But as the Williamson County School Board discussed on Thursday night, they will more than likely have two provisions guiding them.

The board decided they wanted to affect as few families as possible. They also want to maintain existing feeder patterns as much as possible. For example, the board would want to keep students that start at Crockett Elementary School to continue on to Woodland Middle School and end their years at Ravenwood High School.

Williamson County Schools hasn’t had a district-wide rezoning since 2010. In going through that herself, District 12’s Nancy Garrett said parents and families need to remember one key thing.

“All of our schools are desirable destinations, and we need to keep that in mind,” she said.

Opening of the Thompson’s Station K-8 school along with a new Brentwood elementary school for the 2018-2019 school year has put the rezoning on the table once again. Right now, the district has 90 percent of its schools at capacity. Some schools have more than 100 percent capacity.

Superintendent Mike Looney said administrators are working on the Page High School master plan for that cluster, though no extra capacity is available at Page. The district is also awaiting funding from the Williamson County Commission for the Franklin and Brentwood High School master plans, which will expand the capacities of both schools.

Here’s the schedule of the rezoning:

• Late January – April: The district staff will work on the proposal.

• Late April: The district will present the proposal to the board.

• April – early May: The district will hold community meetings.

• May board meeting: The district will have finished the maps for the rezoning.

• August: The superintendent will send out the year’s notice to families of the rezoning.

• Thompson’s Station and Brentwood will have schools new opening, which is driving the rezoning.