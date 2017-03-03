Highwoods to develop U.S. Headquarters for Mars Petcare in Ovation

Highwoods Properties, Inc. announced this week that Mars Petcare –– one of the world’s leading providers of pet food and other supplies –– has selected Highwoods to develop its U.S. headquarters at Ovation in Cool Springs.

Ovation is under construction on the southeast corner of McEwen Drive and Carothers Parkway.

Mars now occupies a building on Cool Springs Boulevard, and operates a “Global Innovation Center” campus in Thompson’s Station.

“For the last 11 years, we have called Franklin home and we’re excited about our new U.S. headquarters at Ovation, one of the largest planned mixed-use projects in Williamson County,” Mars Petcare vice president and executive project sponsor Renee Peets said. “It’s an exciting project, ideally situated in a vibrant location, and will bring the best of ‘work, rest and play’ to our nearly 1,000 area associates and their pets.”

Highwoods will develop 224,000 square feet in two connected LEED-Gold certified office buildings.

The projected cost of this 100 percent pre-leased development project with structured parking is $96 million, including the value of Highwoods-owned land. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2017 with a second quarter 2019 targeted completion date.

“We are flattered Mars Petcare, a new customer for Highwoods, has chosen us to be their developer-landlord,” Highwoods president and chief executive officer Ed Fritsch said. “We are thrilled by this opportunity to work with such a widely respected, internationally recognized and admired company and appreciate their confidence in our team and brand.”

Ovation, encompassing 145 overall acres, will be a high-density, mixed-use development with 56 acres of perpetually-dedicated preserved green space.

Highwoods is the owner and developer of the office portion of Ovation, which is planned for up to 1.4 million square feet. Thomas Land & Development is the developer of the non-office portions of Ovation, which is planned for up to 480,000 square feet of retail space, 950 residential units and 450 hotel rooms.

“Mars Petcare has been making an economic and social impact here in Franklin for more than a decade,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. “We are grateful for their continued commitment to our city as we work to make Franklin a vibrant place to live and work.”