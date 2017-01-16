Hiller’s Transition to Trades Program graduates second class of soldiers

Transition to Trades, an approved Career Skills Program (CSP) developed by Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical and U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Campbell, recently graduated 42 members from its second series of classes for HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing trades.

Transition to Trades, launched on July 5, allows separating soldiers the opportunity to attend Total Tech trade school (a subsidiary of Hiller, LLC) to learn valuable technical career skills while remaining active duty in the U.S. Army. Total Tech offers a unique approach to technician training through classroom and hands-on laboratory instruction in a 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility. As part of the program, students are guaranteed an employment interview at a Hiller branch location of their choosing. Soldiers desiring to return to their hometowns are provided key industry contact information to aid in employment searches in those respective areas.

To date, the Transition to Trades program has placed 45 soldiers in new careers in the industry, with 30 graduates now working at one of Hiller’s locations across the region. Another 10 soldiers are currently finalizing positions with companies out of state.

“Today, we are grateful for the opportunity to assist you in job placement”, remarked Jimmy Hiller, founder and CEO of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. “After Total Tech training, you have the tools to make you successful in the trades”, he continued, “and soldiers have the respect, team mentality, honor, and work ethic to make them ideal employees for our company”.

The graduation ceremony, held on Friday, January 6 by SSG Glenn H. English, Jr. in the Army Education Center at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell, KY, marked the completion of the September, October, November, and December classes for the Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical trades. Eighteen of the 42 transitioning soldiers were awarded graduation certificates in front of an audience of peers, family, members of the Army, associates from Hiller LLC and Total Tech LLC, and representatives from the press.

Keynote speakers included Mr. Hunter, Deputy Garrison Commander, Jimmy Hiller, Owner of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, and Don Miller, Institutional Director of Total Tech, LLC. In addition, Teresa K. English, Career Skills Program Coordinator for U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Campbell and student speakers SSG Dennis McGrath and SGT Brian Meyers addressed the audience.

“Getting out of the military can be a very scary reality. But Transition to Trades is giving veterans, like myself, an outlet and a way to make a living”, noted SGT Meyers. “And for that”, he continued, “I am grateful”.

For more information about the program, visit http://www.transitiontotrades. com or e-mail dfrontz@happyhiller.com

