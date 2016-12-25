December 25, 2016

Historical Society honors teen for work at Vernon Cemetery

Members of the Nolensville Historical Society recently recognized Eagle Scout Jacob Johnson of Boy Scout Troop 135 in Franklin for his work in restoring and documenting the Revolutionary War-era Vernon Cemetery.

The cemetery is located off Pleasant Hill Road between Split Log Road and Clovercroft Road.

cemetery boy scout nolensville
Sharon Zieman poses with Jacob Johnson after presenting the Nolensville Historical Society’s patch to him in recognition of his work at Vernon Cemetery. // SUBMITTED

The Historical Society featured Jacob in a program centered on learning about his many hours of cleaning, restoring and documenting of every grave of the Vernon Cemetery.

Sharon Zieman presented Jacob with the Society’s History Patch in recognition of his work. The 2016 Nolensville Historical Society President, Steve Allenmore said, “ Our members were very impressed with Jacob’s work and grateful to him for putting in many, many hours on this project. We learned valuable information that will help in maintaining other cemeteries in our area. We look forward to continuing to work with local youth as our membership continues to grow in 2017.”

