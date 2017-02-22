History Bowl returns to Brentwood Thursday night

By LANDON WOODROOF

Once a year, students from Williamson County high schools gather in Brentwood to test their knowledge of American history.

This year’s History Bowl which will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers of Brentwood’s Municipal Center, will feature mostly AP History students from all nine high schools in the county.

Teams can have up to four students each, one for each of the regular rounds of the competition. A fifth and final round allows for two students from each team to collaborate on answers.

The top team will come away not only with the prestige of being crowned the most knowledgeable high school history students in the county, but also with some monetary rewards as well. Commissioner Anne Dunn, a member of Brentwood’s Historic Commission, which organizes the event, said that usually the top prize is about $300. Second and third-place teams also receive prizes. Last year the winning team was from Brentwood High School.

The Historic Commission started the History Bowl seven years ago, Dunn said, but this is actually going to be the sixth competition because one year the event got snowed out.

In the beginning only two schools competed, Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School. Over the years, though, more and more schools joined.

Newcomer Nolensville High School will be sending one student to compete even though it has no junior or senior class.

That is especially notable given the composition of most other teams.

“Any student in the high school is eligible to participate,” Dunn said. “We let the coaches determine who makes up their team. Generally, it’s the students who study AP history, juniors and seniors.”

Questions for the History Bowl are drawn up by a committee of Brentwood Historic Commission members.

“We don’t throw in a lot from the present,” Dunn said. “We try to concentrate on what the schools would focus on.”

Dunn added that many of the questions are definitely challenging, even for the people who came up with them.

“Our historic board members would be the first to tell you they don’t know them all,” she said.

Former NewsChannel5 anchor and current Brentwood Planning Commissioner Chris Clark will be the host of the event, introducing student competitors at the outset. Returning as lead questioner will be Brentwood Historic Commission member and Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill.

Other Brentwood city officials are getting in on the fun as well. Dunn said that City Manager Kirk Bednar will be one of the score keepers this year and that Assistant City Manager Jay Evans would fulfill an important role in the bowl as well.

“Two years ago [Evans] started handling the buzzer and now he’s the Buzzer Man Emeritus,” Dunn said. “He’s got that job until he doesn’t want it anymore.”

For the first time, this year’s History Bowl will be live-streamed on the City of Brentwood website. A link to that live-stream is available here. The bowl will also be available for viewing after the competition on the city’s site as well as on Comcast Cable Channel 19.